WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has begun to tear down the old Public Safety Building, starting with the parkade.

City council made the decision to demolish the building and Civic Centre Car Park in April 2016.

In July, council approved a new mixed-used development called Market Lands to go up at the building’s site in the Exchange District. It includes a space for a creative hub, a private sector area with offices, shops and affordable housing.

The city gave an update on the demolition earlier in November, saying the area has been secured with fencing; it’s in the process of removing hazardous materials in the building and; pre-existing and undocumented asbestos was found.

The city said the demolition of the parkade began this week, while demolition of the building is expected next year.

A live stream of the demolition can be found online.

CentreVenture, downtown Winnipeg’s development agency, is in charge of the redevelopment process, along with the city’s planning, property and development department.

- With files from CTV’s Beth Macdonell.