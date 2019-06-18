The old police station's days are numbered, if a new mixed-use development called Market Lands is approved in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.

The city's property and development committee is reviewing the proposal to date next week.

There are new images of what Market Lands could look like, including a food area, and kiosks.

The design of the 2.4 acre project was chosen by CentreVenture in December.

Plans also include space for a creative hub, where there would be public art, a private sector area with offices and shops and more than 100 units of affordable housing.

Angela Mathieson, president and CEO of CentreVenture, hopes people are excited about it.

“I hope people can see a bit of themselves in this vision because we did a lot of public consultation to come up with the plan. People wanted to see a public market brought back to this historic site,” she said Tuesday.

City councillor Brian Mayes chairs the city’s property and development committee.

He said demolition is expected to start in the fall and finish next year.

The proposed cost for the tear down is $6.7 million, close to $3 million less than originally thought.

“The experts are talking about it more as a decommission than a demolition. You won't see the dramatic implosion, there are parts that need to be maintained,” said Mayes.

Ibrahim Bangura welcomes the change in his neighbourghood.

“Not so pretty. It has really boring colours,” he said looking back at the now vacant Public Safety Building.

Bangura believes people will enjoy the market and looks forward to seeing it rise.

“We have lot of ethnicity down here, so I think a marketplace centralized downtown is a great idea,” he said.