WINNIPEG -- The city is encouraging Winnipeggers to call 911 immediately if they see anyone who needs help or is injured due to the extreme cold.

As many areas in Manitoba are under an extreme cold warning, the city is reminding people to stay safe, and make sure no one is left out in the deadly cold.

The city said those who call 911 need to be prepared to report the condition of the person, and their location. The city asks if possible, those who call are asked to stay with the person until emergency crews arrive.

Much of northern Manitoba was placed under an extreme cold warning as of Wednesday afternoon, with wind-chill values reaching well into -40C.

Temperatures in southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg are expected to stay in around -20C.

Civic facilities are open to the public during operating hours for those who need to warm up from the extreme temperatures.

The city has some tips to stay safe in the cold:

Older adults and very young children should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Check on older friends, relatives, and neighbours who live alone.

Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If these symptoms are present, seek immediate medical attention. Severe hypothermia can be life threatening.

Bring pets inside and limit the amount of time they spend outside. (Source: City of Winnipeg)

-with files from CTV’s Colleen Bready