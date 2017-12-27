

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said its ‘Let’s Chip In’ depots for recycling Christmas trees are now open.

It reminds residents that trees left curbside with garbage carts will not be picked up.

Last year, the city says more than 9,400 trees were recycled at depots.

The city says before bringing a tree for recycling, residents should be sure to remove plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands.

While at the depots, people are invited to bring a container to help themselves to free wood chips, while supplies last.

Let’s Chip In Depot Locations

• Charleswood Centre, 3900 Grant Ave., Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot along Haney Street, open 24 hours

• Kilcona Park, Lagimodiere Blvd. and McIvor Ave., in the off-leash dog park parking lot, open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Kildonan Park, 2015 Main St., Rainbow Stage parking lot, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• King’s Park, 198 King’s Dr., south parking lot, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Panet Road Community Recycling Depot, Panet Rd. and Mission St., open 24 hours

• St. James Civic Centre, 2055 Ness Ave., NW corner of parking lot, open 24 hours

• St. Vital Park, 190 River Rd., south parking lot, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Vimy Arena, 255 Hamilton Ave. at Vimy Rd., open 24 hours

• Winnipeg Soccer Complex, 900 Waverley St. at Victor Lewis Dr, open 24 hours

Residents can also recycle trees during regular hours at the year-round 4R depots on 1777 Brady Road and 1120 Pacific Avenue, however woodchips are not available.