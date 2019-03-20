Winnipeg city council has passed the 2019 budget by an 11-5 vote.

The budget does not include any more money for residential roads.

Council voted down a motion from councillors Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer to add $10 million for local streets by borrowing cash.

Because of the ongoing dispute between the city and province over $40 million in road funding, the city cancelled 53 residential street and 11 lane projects for 2019.

But help from another level of government could fill the funding gap.

The federal government announced a doubling of gas tax revenues for municipalities. The city says that could mean an extra $40 million for Winnipeg.

Along with the budget, council also voted to allow some funding, dedicated for local and regional roads from the annual property tax hike, to go toward bridges.

The city budget also includes a plan to bring in a low income bus pass, a freeze on transit fares and lowering the water and sewer dividend.