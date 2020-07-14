WINNIPEG -- Vivian Santos, who is the city councillor for Point Douglas, has resigned from her position on the police board after she failed to pass a security clearance check.

Councillor Markus Chambers, who is the police board chair, confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

Chambers said it is unfortunate that she won't be on the board.

"It is disappointing for me because I was looking forward to working with Councillor Santos on this file. It's an important file and I think she has a lot of important input being the councillor for Point Douglas and to provide a lot of perspective in terms of policing," said Chambers in an interview with CTV News.

The file that Chambers is referring to is the annual police budget, which he said is worked on quarterly.

Chambers said it was likely a family member that caused her to fail the background check and that it wasn't her specifically.

Moving forward, Chambers said he will be consulting with the mayor to determine how they will fill the vacant seat.

"Whether it's another council member that will be considered and ratified through a council vote or whether it's a civilian who will take that empty seat," he said.

He added whoever fills the seat, it is important they have a "good ear for listening" and provide input from the community, based on the recent calls for police reform.

Despite her resignation, Chambers said he has a tremendous amount of respect for Santos.

"Even though this issue has come to light, she is a person of integrity and a person that I trust 100 per cent."

Santos will speak to media about her resignation at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.