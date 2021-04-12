WINNIPEG -- City crews are dealing with a large water main that is impacting service to several homes in the city.

The city said crews are on Elm Street between Grosvenor Avenue and Kingsway.

While crews try to drain the street, the water has been turned off in the area and that is affecting 16 homes.

A spokesperson for the city said there is no timeline for when the water main break will be fixed.

People who live in the area are asked to avoid the street and find different ways to navigate the neighbourhood.