City discussing bylaw change that would allow operation of pedal pubs

Winnipeg's Standing Policy Committee on Public Works is looking at the possibility of changing a bylaw surrounding the operation of large quadricycles, also known as pedal pubs, on city streets.

The province had previously announced starting a pilot project to use the quadricycles, but new bylaws needed to be in place first.

Some of the rules for the pilot project included that pedal pubs could operate on any street that had a speed limit of 60 km/h or less, had to drive in the right-hand lane, and that the driver needed a Class 5F license. It also stated pedal pubs could not have more passengers than seats, and that there needed to be enough pedals for at least eight passengers.

The Manitoba government had set a July 31 deadline for when this program would start.

As part of the report to Public Works, the Public Service recommended three changes to the current traffic bylaw – quadricycles should only be allowed to operate in downtown unless otherwise authorized, they must only cross "multi-lane" streets if it is at a controlled intersection (lights or all-way stop) and the businesses working the vehicles need to provide a yearly report about the number of trips, hours of operation and any safety concerns.

"If council does not concur with such a bylaw amendment, large quadricycles would not be permitted to operate within city limits after July 31, 2024," the report reads.

Pedal Pub Winnipeg has been in the city since 2022, and the report shows it has done 475 tours equaling 950 hours of operation.