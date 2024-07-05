WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Serious crash at Lagimodiere sends one to hospital in critical condition

Two semis and a damaged vehicle are pictured behind police tape on Lagimodiere Boulevard on July 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Two semis and a damaged vehicle are pictured behind police tape on Lagimodiere Boulevard on July 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) posted on X emergency personnel are responding to the crash on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

 

A number of semi-trucks could be seen behind police tape, along with a mangled vehicle. Debris was also sprinkled across the road.

North and southbound lanes between Fermor Avenue and Abinojii Mikanah were closed to traffic. One southbound lane has since reopened, and police say they expect to remain on scene into rush hour.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Winnipeg police are pictured on scene of a serious collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard on July 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

This is a developing story. More details to come.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News