High E. Coli levels force beach closure

Swimmers are being asked to avoid Albert Beach after the province found high levels of a dangerous bacteria.

Albert Beach is now closed after the province found significantly elevated levels of the bacteria in its swimming area.

It’s located in the south basin of Lake Winnipeg, north of Traverse Bay.

The province said will be testing more water samples there. That includes the sample taken Thursday, and another sample to be taken Monday.

Albert Beach isn't not the only swimming spot with elevated E. Coli levels on Lake Winnipeg.

Sunset, Hillside, and West Grand beaches also have tested for high E. Coli levels. However, the province has not closed them.

Visitors are being asked to avoid swallowing lake water, not swim if you're ill or have an open wound, and to wash your hands before handling food.

It also said visitors at these beaches should minimize water contact if there are high water levels and strong winds are blowing in from the north.

In June, E. Coli advisories were issued for Gimli Beach and Winnipeg Beach.

Beach Advisory signs are posted at these locations.