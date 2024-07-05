Manitoba to hold open house to discuss intersection safety improvements following deadly crash

The province is looking for feedback from Manitobans on how to improve the safety of an intersection that was the site of a deadly crash last year.

An open house is scheduled for July 16 to talk about the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Trunk Highway 5 near Carberry.

"Following the tragic collision near Carberry on June 15, 2023, the Manitoba government has been focused on supporting victims and their families as well as identifying ways to enhance safety measures at this intersection," said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor in a news release.

"We want to hear from those who use this stretch of highway and know it the best to weigh in on what option they would like to see used at this intersection.

A "preferred layout" for the area is expected to be known in late 2024, a design report completed by 2025 and improvements in the intersection are scheduled to finish in the fall of 2026.

The open house will be held at the Carberry Community Memorial Hall between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and three options will be available for public feedback starting in the fall.

Seventeen people were killed at the intersection in 2023 when a semi-trailer collided with a minibus carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

A monument honouring the victims was unveiled in Dauphin on the one-year anniversary last month.