City dishing out free compost this weekend

Winnipeg -

The city is giving away free compost this weekend to promote food source sustainability.

Winnipeg residents can pick up the compost at three locations around the city until Sunday.

The city said the compost is made from leaf and yard waste collected curbside, as well as food waste from the city’s residential food waste collection pilot project.

Compost is a natural fertilizer perfect for lawns, gardens and plants, and the city recommends mixing one part compost with three parts soil for best results.

Compost is available at Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, Kilcona Dog Park, and the closed landfill site on Summit Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Sunday.

The city said Winnipeggers can take home up to 100 litres of compost per vehicle, but they have to bring their own containers, shovels and gloves.

More information is available on the city’s website.