WINNIPEG -- It might be a little cold outside, but that didn't stop a group of Winnipeggers from holding a pool party protest inside City Hall Thursday morning.

The group known as Budget for All Winnipeg stripped down to their bathing suits – to the displeasure of security – as the group protested proposed cuts to a wide range of services, from pools and libraries to some transit and garbage services.

The group crowded the lobby and broke out the pool wear, Freezies and some signs, but the signs were quickly swiped away by a security guard who repeatedly asked the group to leave, with no avail.

The proposed cuts are all recommendations for the city to meet budget targets.

Budget for All Winnipeg said it feels if these cuts were to happen it would impact the community negatively.

"We believe closing city pools, which are centres for the community to come together, for kids to learn how to swim, so it's a safety feature. Newcomers coming to Canada often can't swim, this is a place they can learn," said Wendy Boyd, who is a member of Budget for All Winnipeg.

"If it was good enough for my generation and my children's generation, then why is it not good enough for my grandchildren's generation? It shows no vision on the part of the city."

Boyd feels there are other ways the city can fund these projects, like raising property taxes in Winnipeg.

"We're asking our city councillors to show some leadership on these issues."

This was the first event the group has planned leading up to the budget on March 6.

Budget for All Winnipeg is made up of more than a dozen advocacy groups.