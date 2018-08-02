

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is encouraging citizens to join its various boards and commissions ranging from the library advisory committee to the food council.

Applications for the positions are currently being accepted and will stay open until Oct. 19.

The clerk’s department will then select residents to fill the citizen member positions on boards where they are vacancies.

The following boards are now accepting applications:

• Access Advisory Committee

• Board of Adjustment

• Board of Revision

• Citizen Equity Committee

• General Council of Winnipeg Community Centres Board of Directors

• Historical Buildings and Resources Committee

• Library Advisory Committees

• Records Advisory Committee

• Seven Oaks House Museum Board

• St. Boniface Museum Board

• St. James-Assiniboia Pioneer Association (Grant’s Old Mill)

• St. James-Assiniboia Museum Board (Historical Museum Association of St. James-Assiniboia)

• Transcona Historical Museum Board

• Vehicles for Hire Appeal Board

• Winnipeg Arts Council Inc.

• Winnipeg Committee for Safety

• Winnipeg Food Council

• Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation

• Winnipeg Police Board

• Winnipeg Public Library Board

Only Canadian citizens who live in Winnipeg and can vote in the municipal elections are eligible to apply.

Applications must be delivered to the clerk’s department by Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. or postmarked no later than Oct. 19.

To find out more information, to apply online or access application forms go to City of Winnipeg – 2019 Citizen Appointments to Boards & Commissions.