WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is making changes in order to adhere to physical distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, it said it’s practising these measures at all 4R Winnipeg depots, which means only one vehicle will be able to drop off materials at a bin at a time.

The city cautioned that this could cause delays.

Other steps the city has taken during the pandemic, include the restriction of activities in city-owned parks. This means people can’t access skateboard sites, play structures, picnic shelters, outdoor barbecues, as well as athletic and sports fields, pitches, diamonds, greens or courts.

Winnipeg city council voted to declare a state of local emergency, so it can acquire additional resources to deal with the virus.

A full list of impacted city services can be found online.