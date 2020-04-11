WINNIPEG -- With Manitoba’s museums and art galleries temporarily closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the province has made it possible for people to tour these spaces from the comfort of their couches.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said on Saturday she encourages residents to continue to enjoy the province’s cultural experiences, but through an online forum.

“As a mother and grandmother, I know first-hand how exciting it is to spend time with the family touring the Nonsuch Gallery at the Manitoba Museum or taking a ‘ride’ on one of the vintage tractors at the Manitoba Agricultural Museum,” she said in a news release.

“I applaud the creativity and ingenuity of our museums and art galleries during these challenging times for creating online tours so that Manitobans can safely enjoy all our wonderful cultural and educational offerings.”

Some of the experiences Manitobans can find online include the Association of Manitoba Museums’ 150 for 150 exhibit, which is a display of 150 artifacts that help tell Manitoba’s stories.

“Museums large and small, rural and urban have contributed to our 150 for 150 online exhibit and it’s something you can explore by yourself or with friends and family,” said Monique Brandt, the association’s executive director.

“You can find pictures of artifacts and then ask each other to guess what it is, where it came from, how it was used, etc.”

The Manitoba Museum also recently launched the ManitobaMuseum@Home, and the Winnipeg Art Gallery created WAG@Home. The WAG website also offers do-it-yourself videos, hand-on activities and learning opportunities

“Art is one of the most accessible and universal tools we have to learn, communicate and support each

other, and in these uncertain and difficult times, the Winnipeg Art Gallery team is looking for ways to help support and uplift Manitobans, every day,” said director and CEO Stephen Borys.

Other online experiences include: the online artifact collection at the Manitoba Agricultural Museum; the 360-degree cockpit tour at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada; and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights has created the ‘Explore the Museum from Home’ and ‘Share Your Story’ features.

“I hope everyone will take the opportunity to spend some time visiting online their favourite museum or gallery and also try exploring somewhere new,” said Cox.