WINNIPEG -- A strong windstorm has created a busy Monday for 311 operators in Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg said between 12:00 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, it received 120 calls related to tree damage.

A photo captured by CTV News Winnipeg's Renee Rodgers shows a tree on top of a car in the Exchange District. The silver truck was parked on Bannatyne and suffered from a cracked windshield.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Sunday evening.

The weather service said the wind gusts at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reached 87 kilometres per hour.

In a statement to CTV News the city said crews were continuing to address the service requests.