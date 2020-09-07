Advertisement
City of Winnipeg receives more than 100 calls about tree damage
A car parked on Bannatyne Avenue with a tree on top of it pictured Monday morning. (Source: CTV News/Renee Rodgers)
WINNIPEG -- A strong windstorm has created a busy Monday for 311 operators in Winnipeg.
The City of Winnipeg said between 12:00 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, it received 120 calls related to tree damage.
A photo captured by CTV News Winnipeg's Renee Rodgers shows a tree on top of a car in the Exchange District. The silver truck was parked on Bannatyne and suffered from a cracked windshield.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning Sunday evening.
The weather service said the wind gusts at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reached 87 kilometres per hour.
In a statement to CTV News the city said crews were continuing to address the service requests.