WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg plans to discontinue a controversial pilot project.

In an email addressed to Mayor Brian Bowman and council - and obtained by CTV Winnipeg - Michael Ruta, the city’s interim Chief Administrative Officer, said sound-emitting devices installed at four locations throughout the city will be shut off.

The email said the devices were installed earlier this spring as a way to deter people from gathering under city bridges. The pilot was originally planned to continue throughout the summer.

“However, after hearing from the Mayor, members of Council, and others today, we have decided to discontinue this pilot project; and we will disable the sound-emitting devices at these locations,” Ruta said in the email.

He added the public service will evaluate other options to protect the infrastructure and the safety of those who are congregating under the bridges.

No date was given as to when the devices would be disabled.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson told CTV Winnipeg the devices were installed to prevent homeless camps from being set up.

The city also commented Tuesday night on Twitter after a user posted a video of the noise on the south side of the Maryland Bridge.

It said the deterrents have been set up in places "that have experienced problems with encampments that included fires," the tweet read.

Good evening, noise deterrents have been placed at a few bridges across the City that have experienced problems with encampments that included fires. The department is monitoring feedback. @AlexBuchner, if you send us a DM with your phone number we can pass along a complaint. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) June 24, 2020

The sound, which is coming from a little speaker under the bridge, is a combination of multiple beeps and a high pitch tone.

Coun. Sherri Rollins, who is the chair of the city's Protection and Community Services Committee, said she was unaware that the speakers had been put in place.

"So that there was a deterrent placed under a bridge in terms of one of the actions of the city, I don't like that it came as a surprise," Rollins said.

She added that she has many questions about the devices, including cost, how long the devices have been used, and if they are inhumane.

Al Wiebe, who is a homeless advocate and was homeless for 26 months at one point, believes these devices are inhumane.

"I really do think it's an invasion of privacy and it takes the dignity away of people living there," said Wiebe.

He said some people don't have any other choice than to sleep under a bridge.

"When I was homeless I rarely slept so if you have noisemakers it's going to make life miserable actually," he added.

The city said feedback on the devices is being monitored.

-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele and Devon McKendrick