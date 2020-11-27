Advertisement
City of Winnipeg to present 2021 budget update
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 9:25AM CST
File image
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will provide an update on its multi-year budget Friday afternoon.
The preliminary budget update for 2021 will be tabled at a special meeting of the city’s executive policy committee at 2 p.m.
Not many changes are expected to the budget, given the multi-year budget cycle the city engages in.
A four-year budget was initially approved by the city in March 2020, with financial details up until 2023.
CTV News Winnipeg will update this story when more information is available.