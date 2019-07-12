

CTV News Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said that before the end of summer, free, unlimited WiFi will be available at 50 of its facilities.

On Friday it announced the service is already available at 46 libraries, community centres, golf courses and other facilities like Old Market Square and the Living Prairie Museum.

The city also said four police stations will begin offering free Wi-Fi in August.

“In an increasingly digital world, it’s important to meet residents’ and visitors’ needs by offering accessible internet,” said Coun. John Orlikow, chair of the innovation committee, in a news release.

To access the service, people can search for WPG-WIFI in the settings menu of their device, then open an internet browser to accept terms of use.

The city said the service is in addition to the Shaw Guest WiFi service that is already available at 130 civic facilities, which caps data at 500 MB/month for people who aren’t Shaw internet customers.

A full list of facilities is available here.