Winnipeg drivers could one day be forced to slow down on all residential streets.

After a month of presentations and debates at city hall, council is directing city officials to do an analysis of a city-wide speed limit reduction on residential streets.

The residential speed limit on local streets is currently 50 km unless otherwise posted.

Some councillors and advocates say the speed should be 30 km or 40 km.

A report is expected back in 90 days.