WINNIPEG -- After three years of road construction, the new Empress Street overpass, which included rehabilitation and the creation of a new cycling and pedestrian route, is now open.

On Thursday morning the City of Winnipeg, along with the federal and provincial government, got together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the stretch of road between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue.

"I can't tell you how great it is to have protected cycling facilities that are separate from the road," said Coun. Matt Allard, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works said. "Infrastructure investments like these are so essential to encouraging mode shift."

Despite the pouring rain, Allard said he did cycle to the announcement to give the new cycling route a try.

The project cost about $23 million, with $921,000 coming from the province and nearly $4.5 million coming from the federal government. The rest of the project was covered in the City's capital budget.

"As a (former) city councillor, I understand that the city can't do it alone – we need the federal government and the provincial government to step up and that is exactly what we've been doing," said Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, representing the federal government.

The project included new accessible pedestrian ramps on the north and south side of Portage Avenue, as well as new bi-directional bicycle paths in a protected lane along Empress from the Assiniboine River path.

"As an avid cyclist, I am very thrilled to be partnering with my civic and federal counterparts to build more active transportation, because we know in Winnipeg we get all kinds of weather," said Rochelle Squires, Manitoba Minister of Municipal Relations.

"I know this pathway will be used well into the future for all the people who do choose the active transportation."

Coun. Scott Gillingham, who represents St. James, said this was a project he's had in his sights since he was elected.

"When I was fundraising in 2014, the residents told me many times that roads were the number one issue, specifically around the Polo Park area, so I'm glad to see this project completed," he said.

The City of Winnipeg has more information about the project online.