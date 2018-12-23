

CTV Winnipeg





City snow plows are plugging away at the dump of snow Winnipeg received on Saturday.

Around 11 a.m., the city tweeted that top priority (P1) streets were clear and it was moving on to P2 streets and sidewalks.

You can see the route maps on the city’s website.

The city suggests allowing some extra time for travel as work continues and to leave lots of room for equipment on the roads.

Crews will begin plowing back lanes on Dec. 27 at 7 a.m.