WINNIPEG -- The city has announced that select outdoor and wading pools are scheduled to be opened starting as early as July 3.

If Winnipeggers are looking to book a two-hour swim block, they can start to do that on July 1.

The facilities that will open are:

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool at 2015 Main St.;

Broadway Wading Pool at 185 Young St.;

Dakota Wading Pool, 1188 Dakota St.;

Home Playground Wading Pool at 772 Sargent Ave.;

Kapyong Wading Pool at 790 Rathgar Ave.;

Robert A. Steen Wading Pool at 980 Palmerston Ave.;

River Osborne Wading Pool at 466 Gertrude Ave.;

Sturgeon Heights Wading Pool at 210 Rita St.; and

Walsall Wading Pool at 2099 Manitoba Ave.

The city said people must book swim blocks in advance, which will be offered on a week-by-week basis and people will be able to book up to the day before.

Another week of swim blocks will be introduced every Thursday and will be added to what's available for registration.

Pool capacities are being limited and people must maintain physical distancing from those who are not in the same household.

Pools will also be closed for 30 minutes between each swim block to make sure cleaning is done.

Lockers are not going to available and change rooms will be closed.

The number of lifejackets will be limited and no other equipment will be allowed to be used, but people can bring their own lifejackets and chairs.

For more information on open locations, swim block hours, and health guidelines people can visit the city's website.