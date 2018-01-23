Property officials within the City of Winnipeg were pushing to put the Vimy Arena on the open market in the summer of 2016.

An internal email shows a draft report would recommend the arena be put up for sale.

The senior negotiator in the planning and property department wrote the email in 2016, and said a final report would be ready for September 2016.

That advice never surfaced.

The city tells CTV News because the arena was already declared surplus in 2013 when it shut down, upon further review, the report to council was not required.

City Councillor Shawn Dobson and other community activists are upset the arena is being sold to the province for $1 in favour of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long term drug treatment facility.

The city estimates the property is worth $1.4 million. City council is set to vote on the treatment centre proposal Thursday.