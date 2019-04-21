

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is gearing up for spring cleaning and that means you might need to move your car to avoid a ticket or tow.

City-wide cleaning begins at 10 p.m. Monday as crews will sweep streets, back lanes, sidewalks and boulevards.

The city says around 300 pieces of equipment and 500 staff members will take part in the clean up, which is expected to cost $6 million.

The city says temporary no parking signs will be put up during the scheduled clean up times.

The entire operation is expected to last five to six weeks.