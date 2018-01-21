UPDATE: A big donation Wednesday for Winnipeg-based Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin.

Bell Let's Talk is giving $150,000 to OPK to expand its mental health services for Indigenous youth that encourage healing and resiliency through programs to develop life skills.

“We welcome this funding from Bell Let's Talk to support the vision to help heal our people,” said OPK program services director Mitch Bourbonniere.

The funding will help OPK secure additional staff and provide youth with training and experiential learning to help recognize and prevent harm within their own lives and within their communities. This includes access to mentorship, cultural and land-based teachings and ceremony, counseling, and relationship-building opportunities that address harm resulting from the legacy of the Indian Residential Schools, as well as interim work opportunities to youth and young adults who are at risk of conflict with the law.

EARLIER: Human kindness was in action in Winnipeg Sunday as Olympian and humanitarian Clara Hughes took a tour with Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin (OPK).

OPK as it’s known, is an organization supporting Indigenous youth. It gathers everyday to help people in need.

"Makes me feel loved. Like I have family,” said Steven Michael Gagnon who joined the group when he was 16 and is now 23. “I grew up without a family. Being with OPK is like a family."

Each gathering starts with a ceremony before members head out into the community. OPK then delivers furniture and food donations, and cooks food in the North End, before handing out meals to some of the city’s most vulnerable.

This Sunday, they cooked food for the five year anniversary celebration of ‘Got Bannock?’, an initiative started by Althea Guiboche that hands out fresh food to the homeless. As part of their program, OPK also joins Mama Bear Clan patrols in North Point Douglas.

Clara Hughes is the Bell Let's Talk founding spokesperson. She said when she’s witnessing the generosity she sees young peoples’ potential unfolding.

"When you're dealing with different situations in life, sometimes you can become very isolated and opportunities are not there, and these are opportunities that give them real life experiences, that let them shine, and their leadership come out," said Hughes.

"She can work with us any time. Her spirit is beautiful,” said Mitch Bourbonniere who works with OPK.

“She connected with the people and she's so kind and loving and she really supports us."