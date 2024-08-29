WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Classes cancelled at RRC Polytech's Notre Dame Campus Thursday morning

    Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News
    Thursday morning classes are cancelled at Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame Campus due to a power outage.

    According to the school, power is expected to return by 10:30 a.m., with classes anticipated to resume at 11 a.m.

    The campus remains open. Those already on campus should not use the elevator.

    All other RRC Polytech campuses are not affected by the outage and will maintain regular operations.

    According to Manitoba Hydro, the outage was caused by trees making contact with power lines. Crews are working to restore power.

    The college will provide another update at 9:30 a.m.

