CN crews are still cleaning up the mess left over from a derailment east of Elma, according to a CN spokesperson.

CN spokesperson Kate Fenske said the clean-up will take a few weeks to ensure it’s done safely and thoroughly.

On Jan. 6, a train derailed about 50 kilometres east of Elma. It was carrying petroleum products and a corrosive liquid, but no crude oil, as well as nickel sulphide — an environmentally sensitive product that’s used in the nickel mining process.

A total of 23 cars were involved in the incident. There were no leaks of dangerous goods from the tank cars involved.

Fenske said a tanker car that ended up in a marsh next to the track was secure, and nothing leaked from the car.

“On Thursday, crews began transferring product from some of the tank cars so they can be safely removed from the site. This process does take time and there is more work to do, but there is no threat to the public,” Fenske said. “Regarding the environmentally sensitive product that was in the gondola cars, it was contained and will be removed from site as well.”

The incident is being investigated by CN and the Transportation Safety Board.