Featured
Train derails east of Winnipeg
(File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:19AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 10:53AM CST
Canadian National Railway crews have been clearing a derailment east of Winnipeg.
CN says 23 cars were involved in the incident which happened early yesterday about 50 kilometres east of Elma.
The railway says there were no injuries and no dangerous goods leaked from the tank cars that were involved.
The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site.