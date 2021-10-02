Close encounter with mother bear, proof of vaccination and controversial COVID-19 comments: The top five most-read stories of September 2021
Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for September 2021.
Manitoba woman escapes injury after fighting off mother bear in front yard
A Manitoba woman had an intense encounter in her front yard with a mother bear with cubs. The incident was captured on the woman’s home security camera and comes as the province records an uptick in black bear sightings this summer.
CTV’s Mike Arsenault reports.
This story was first published on Aug. 31, 2021.
Brandon University says Theo Fleury's recent vaccine comments a 'stain on his legacy'
Brandon University has issued a statement publicly criticizing former NHL player Theo Fleury for spreading harmful conspiracy theories.
The Canadian Press reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 8, 2021.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination status required to get into these Manitoba businesses and services starting Friday
New public health orders introducing vaccine requirements for a number of events and activities in Manitoba are now in effect, with new outdoor gathering limits set to begin next week.
CTV’s Danton Unger reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 2, 2021.
Who is contracting COVID-19 in Manitoba and how does it compare to the rest of Canada?
As COVID-19 cases start to spike in many provinces amid the fourth wave, provincial data shows the majority of new cases in Manitoba are among unvaccinated individuals.
CTV’s Mason DePatie reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 5, 2021.
Northern Manitoban nearly stranded after being flown to Winnipeg for surgery
A Flin Flon man is calling on the province to address gaps in northern Manitoban health-care after an emergency surgery nearly left him stranded in Winnipeg.
CTV’s Daniel Halmarson reports.
This story was first published on Sept. 4, 2021.
Winnipeg Top Stories
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to United States
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.
'Complete letdown': Cindy Blackstock on Trudeau's Tofino trip
Cindy Blackstock, the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Tofino, B.C. on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'complete letdown.'
Canadian ISIS figure charged with supporting terrorist group
A leading ISIS media figure and Canadian citizen has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death, federal officials said Saturday.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Truck driver training standards expose fatal flaws
Less than a year after the Humboldt tragedy, pressure on the government resulted in a national set of standards for entry level training for truck drivers. But a W5 investigation reveals it's made little difference when it comes to improving safety standards.
Canadian man charged with murdering 3 family members in Trinidad and Tobago
A Canadian man has been charged with murdering three of his family members in Trinidad and Tobago, according to police.
Women's march targets U.S. Supreme Court, with abortion on line
The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
Ontario reports 704 new COVID-19 infections, 7 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Diabetes patients more likely to die with COVID-19 if they're male: studies
Men with diabetes are more likely to die with COVID-19 than women with diabetes, according to an updated analysis of multiple studies on the topic.
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.
Saskatoon
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
Saskatoon reflects on the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day
On the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday, the Saskatoon Indian & Metis Friendship Centre is reflecting on the important day.
Sask. RCMP locate allegedly stolen car with baby inside
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
Regina
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
'I couldn't find peace': Marieval survivor reflects on trauma inflicted on her family
Ivy Lynn Bear, a residential school survivor from Cowessess First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, says she and her family members continue to feel the shame that was 'instilled in them' by the priests and nuns at the school.
Calgary
'A major accomplishment': Southwest section of Stoney Trail now open to traffic
The final section of the southwest ring road will be opening Saturday after more than five years of planning and construction.
Mounties seek public's help to locate missing Alta. couple
Family members of an Alberta couple are concerned for the well-being of their loved ones, who haven't been seen since Wednesday.
-
The interim leader of the fledgling Maverick Party says it will be making some key changes after a disappointing result in last month's federal election.
Edmonton
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
Why aren't there political parties on the ballot in Edmonton's upcoming election?
Local political parties were once common in Edmonton and a political scientist they are unlikely to return after petering out decades ago.
-
The interim leader of the fledgling Maverick Party says it will be making some key changes after a disappointing result in last month's federal election.
Toronto
Ontario student's push for accessible menstrual products grows into organization now helping thousands
When Isabela Rittinger started advocating for equal access to menstruation products last year, she had no idea what she had started would soon snowball into an organization of over 100 volunteers.
Incident at Canada’s Wonderland investigated, two patients taken to local hospital
Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland Friday night have been investigated by York Regional Police (YRP) who determined that nothing concerning occurred despite York Paramedics transporting two people to hospital.
-
A man is in police custody after a stabbing on board a TTC bus in North York Saturday afternoon that left one person seriously wounded.
Montreal
Quebec adds 640 COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Quebec is reporting 640 more people have contracted COVID-19 and five have died since Friday's update.
Don't be alarmed: Montreal to test emergency sirens this weekend
The city will blare the alarms for three minutes on Saturday, Oct. 2.
-
A Quebec woman is in critical condition after being involved in what may have been an accident caused by drunk driving.
Ottawa
Three Ottawa neighbourhoods have 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
As of Friday, 89 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gee-Gees win the 52nd Panda Game at TD Place
Campbell Fair kicked a 45-yard field goal with one minute left to give the Gee-Gees a 19-17 win over the Carleton Ravens in a Panda Game at TD Place.
-
BREAKING | 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, including 26 new cases in residents under the age of 20.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED | Sudbury police investigating sudden death in Memorial Park
Sudbury police have confirmed they were called to Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to a sudden death.
'A celebration of Powassan farming': Great Pumpkin Tour draws large crowds to area farms
With Thanksgiving and Halloween right around the corner, farms, and general stores in the Powassan area were hosting their customers for tours and a chance to purchase locally grown fresh vegetables.
-
Over 80 people volunteered their time to plant trees and shrubs in Sudbury along a waterway that runs through the heart of the city.
Atlantic
New Brunswick reports four new deaths related to COVID-19, 140 new cases on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 49 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 764.
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting Monday
On Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.
-
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Kitchener
One man injured following shooting in Guelph
Police are investigating after one man was shot in Guelph early Saturday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash near Stratford sends several people to hospital, one in life threatening condition
A serious crash involving three vehicles near Stratford has sent multiple people to hospital, one with life threatening injuries.
-
A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday morning in Rockwood.
Vancouver
B.C. minister and Blueberry River First Nation say progress being made after court ruling on treaty rights
A joint statement from B.C.'s Indigenous Relations Minister and the Blueberry River First Nations Chief says they're negotiating an interim approach to industrial activity that's already been approved in the area of northeastern B.C.
B.C. struggling, Ontario succeeding: Are schools the key to lower COVID rates?
British Columbia continues to see daily cases and hospitalizations climb through the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in stark contrast to Ontario, and while experts don’t have all the answers, containment measures in schools may be the biggest factor.
-
A woman has died after her car crashed into a farm vehicle in Delta, B.C., on Friday night.
Vancouver Island
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
-
The cases were among 714 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.