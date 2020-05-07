WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Health officials say that a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a Manitoba business could have been higher if not for the early steps to contain the spread taken by the company.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer made the announcement on Thursday, adding no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba.

There has been one probable case that was determined to be negative, leaving the total number of cases in the province at 283. Currently, five people are in hospital due to the virus, none of them are in intensive care. There are 33 active cases in Manitoba, and there have been 243 people who have recovered from the virus.

On Wednesday, 527 tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory to 28,810.

Health officials have previously announced a cluster of cases at a Manitoba business. According to the Canadian Press, this cluster was linked to Paul's Hauling trucking terminal in Brandon, Man.

Roussin said there are currently seven cases in the cluster. He said an investigation led health officials to believe that number of cases could have been higher if not for precautions taken by the workplace.

"This business has taken it upon themselves to cohort their employees – to group their employees in smaller groups and contain them in those groups while they work," Roussin said.

"Through public health investigation, all of the cases were connected to that one cohort. No employees outside of that cohort have tested positive, so it's a real note to the actions taken by this business."

Roussin said the testing criteria have been expanded in Manitoba to include any symptomatic person with respiratory symptoms.

"The most important thing is that people with respiratory symptoms cannot be attending work or school, and cannot be out in public," Roussin said.

He encouraged Manitobans to call Health Links at (204) 788-8200 or 1 (888)315-9257 if they need advice.