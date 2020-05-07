WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at one workplace, which has now been linked to Paul’s Hauling, a trucking terminal in Brandon, Man.

According to the Candian Press, Paul’s Hauling, which is headquartered in Winnipeg, sent an email to its staff saying it had three confirmed cases of the virus.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Wednesday, the total number total number of probable and confirmed cases that have been linked to this workplace is seven. The province did not confirm the name of the workplace, but said it is located in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and is not a health-care facility or a food processing plant.

“Staff and their close contacts are self-isolating, public health officials are working with them on detailed contact tracing, and this increase in cases is what we find when detailed contact investigation is done,” Roussin said, noting there’s no reason for public concern regarding this cluster.

Roussin said a contact investigation is underway and any risk to the public will be announced in a timely manner. He wouldn't reveal how many people work at this business or the number of tests completed for the investigation.

To date, there have been 284 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

- With files from the Canadian Press and CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.