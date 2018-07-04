

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said four people have been charged after a home in Dauphin was raided last Friday.

Officers armed with a warrant searched a home on Jackson Street at about 5 a.m., recovering 80 grams of cocaine, a sawed off firearm, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested two men from Camperville aged 26 and 30, and two men from Dauphin aged 25 and 30.

All men are charged with a number of offenses, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation continues.