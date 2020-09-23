WINNIPEG -- Grant Park High School in Winnipeg is the latest school to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

A letter from the province advised parents Wednesday evening that a person with a confirmed case was at Grant Park High School September 15, 16 and 17.

According to the letter, the infection did not occur within the school and the risk to other students is considered low.

"However, one cohort at the school will begin self-isolation and (the division is) awaiting further instruction from Public Health," said Radean Carter, the spokesperson for the division. "In addition to normal enhanced cleaning, electrostatic fogging is being done at the school tonight."

Grant Park is the 14th school in Manitoba to have a COVID-19 case since classes resumed in September.