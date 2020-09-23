WINNIPEG -- Schools reopened for students in Manitoba for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 8.

Since the school year started, several schools have announced positive cases of COVID-19 in their buildings.

The province does not list further details, including whether the person with COVID-19 is a student or a staff member, citing privacy concerns.

CTV News Winnipeg is compiling a list of schools in Manitoba by health zone where positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. This list will be updated regularly.

WINNIPEG HEALTH REGION

Churchill High School – The potential exposure occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. One case was reported at the school.

John Pritchard School – The potential exposure occurred in a cluster from Sept. 8, Sept. 9, and Sept. 10 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. As of Sept. 22, the total number of cases associated with the cluster is 20, and health officials believe transmission occurred in the school. Several classes in the school have shifted to remote learning.

Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute – The exposure occurred Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. One case was identified. The exposure was deemed low risk.

Beaverlodge School – The exposure occurred on Sept. 10 in the morning and afternoon. One case was identified. The exposure was deemed low risk.

St. Aidan's Christian School – The exposure occurred on Sept. 10 and 11. One case was identified. The exposure was deemed low risk. The infection was not acquired at the school.

Gordon Bell High School – The exposure occurred on Sept. 17, in the morning and afternoon. A letter sent to parents said the exposure was deemed to be low risk.

Garden City Collegiate – The exposure occurred on Sept. 14, 15, and 16, and was assessed as a low-risk.

Collège Louis-Riel - The exposure occurred on Sept. 14, and the risk is considered to low. The infection was not acquired at the school.

St. Maurice School – A confirmed case was in the school on Sept. 17 and 18. The infection was not acquired at the school, and the risk is considered low.

Emerson School – A confirmed case was in the school on Sept. 16 and 17. The risk is considered low. One case was identified. The infection was not acquired at the school.

PRAIRIE MOUNTAIN HEALTH REGION

Meadows School – The school, located in Brandon, reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school on Sept. 15 and 16. The case was not acquired at school, and the risk is considered low.

SOUTHERN HEALTH REGION

Gladstone Elementary School – The school, located in Gladstone, Man., reported a confirmed COVID-19 case that attended the school on Sept. 8, 9, 10, and 14. The person was not symptomatic while at school.

INTERLAKE-EASTERN HEALTH REGION

No cases have been reported at schools in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

NORTHERN HEALTH REGION