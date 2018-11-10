Featured
Cold weather calls for weather-proofing
The city suggests property owners should weather proof plumbing inside their homes, by insulating and heating areas that have water pipes.
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 4:36PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, November 10, 2018 4:49PM CST
The city of Winnipeg is reminding people to keep a close watch on their indoor plumbing.
With colder weather now here, the city is recommending Winnipeggers weather-proof their homes in the following ways:
- Insulate and heat the areas of your house with water pipes
- Weather seal the windows.
- Check for any air leaks.
- Keep your garage door open if there are any pipes inside.
- Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get in around pipes.
The city says the areas most at risk are crawl spaces and basements.