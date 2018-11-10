The city of Winnipeg is reminding people to keep a close watch on their indoor plumbing.

With colder weather now here, the city is recommending Winnipeggers weather-proof their homes in the following ways:

  • Insulate and heat the areas of your house with water pipes
  • Weather seal the windows.
  • Check for any air leaks.
  • Keep your garage door open if there are any pipes inside.
  • Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get in around pipes.

The city says the areas most at risk are crawl spaces and basements.