

CTV Winnipeg





The city of Winnipeg is reminding people to keep a close watch on their indoor plumbing.

With colder weather now here, the city is recommending Winnipeggers weather-proof their homes in the following ways:

Insulate and heat the areas of your house with water pipes

Weather seal the windows.

Check for any air leaks.

Keep your garage door open if there are any pipes inside.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get in around pipes.

The city says the areas most at risk are crawl spaces and basements.