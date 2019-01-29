

CTV Winnipeg





A prolonged stretch of cold weather is expected across Manitoba, causing closures and cancellations.

The following is a list of school, bus and street closures for Jan. 29, which will continue to be updated throughout the day:

School and bus closures:

- Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city, but buses will run within the city. All schools within the division will be open, but attendance is at the discretion of the parents where travel is required.

- Buses and classes are canceled for the Seine River School Division.

- Buses are canceled for the Sunrise School Division. Students aren't expected to attend, but staff are.

- No buses are running in the Portage la Prairie School Division. All schools in Portage la Prairie are open, but Oakville School and Hutterian Schools are closed.

- In the Prairie Rose School Division all schools are closed.

- Buses are running in all the schol divisions in Winnipeg.