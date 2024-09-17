Winnipeg marks 40 years since visit from Pope John Paul II

It was a day many Winnipeggers will never forget -- on Sept. 16 1984, Pope John Paul II became the first and only pope ever to visit Winnipeg.

Forty years ago, the pontiff was met by local dignitaries and clergy as he arrived for his one-day visit.

That year the pope made history, becoming the first pope to touch Canadian soil.

His Winnipeg visit was part of a 12-day tour across Canada, which kicked off in Quebec City and included stops in eight provinces and dozens of addresses.

The busy day in Winnipeg started with a visit to a Ukrainian cathedral where the pope held a special prayer.

Thousands lined up as the papal motorcade then travelled through downtown to St. Mary's Cathedral.

There, Pope John Paul II received an award for his defence of human rights, freedom and justice.

He ended his day in Winnipeg with a giant outdoor mass at Birds Hill Provincial Park where he called on officials to improve conditions for ethnic minorities.

"By the wisdom of our leaders and the integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace,” he said.

In total, Canada has seen four papal visits -- three by Pope John Paul II and one by Pope Francis.

However, Sept. 16 1984 was the only time a pope visited Winnipeg.