Oppenheimer star David Krumholtz dishes on his time filming in Winnipeg

A Hollywood actor, who has starred in everything from holiday favourites to an Oscar-winning biopic, says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he’s ever been in.

David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Manitoba’s capital.

“You guys must have very cold winters that last a long time – and likely end up watching a lot of movies,” Krumholtz told CTV News on Friday. “I mean, everyone seems to know everything about film here, which is exactly what you want when you’re putting crews together.”

The Queens, N.Y. native arrived in the city a few weeks ago to shoot Altar, which he describes as a “family drama encased in a very disturbing classic monster movie.” The film, which also stars Mad Men’s January Jones and Twin Peaks’ Kyle MacLachlan, is the latest offering from production company A24 – and one of several feature movies filming in Winnipeg this summer.

Krumholtz praises Manitoba for providing one of the highest film tax credits in North America, which has contributed to the explosion of film companies opening up shop here.

“They’ve been filming [movies] here for a while, but now that they’ve ratcheted up the tax credit, I imagine that this town’s going to get really crowded, really quick with a lot of smart people who want the very best for the town,” Krumholtz said.

But more importantly, Krumholtz said he’s found the city to be a safe and inviting place – a far cry from what he heard from Canadian friends in the industry before arriving in town.

“Be careful. That’s what they said – and they couldn’t be more wrong,” Krumholtz recalled. “[Winnipeg] has the most welcoming people I’ve ever met, really. I know that’s a bold statement, but it’s true. I just love how cool, calm, and collected you are.”

Krumholtz said being an actor working on location (outside major markets like New York or Los Angeles) can be a lonely experience, especially in uncharted territory.

“I realized about five days in when I was sitting alone in my apartment like, if I don’t give myself to this town, it won’t give anything back to me,” Krumholtz explained. “So, I starting giving myself. I started going to places and making conversations with people. I didn’t go mad, and I’ve got to say, I’ve gotten a tremendous amount of love back in spades.”

Krumholtz said he’s spent plenty of time exploring the Exchange District, checking out a Winnipeg Goldeyes game with fellow actors Bob Odenkirk and Colin Hanks, and is whittling his way through a list of Winnipeg restaurants.

He praised spots like Clementine Café, Peasant Cookery, Sous Sol, and Nola for their “amazing food and amazing environment.”

He added there are a few other eateries he’d still like to check out including Rae & Jerry’s, the Yellow Dog Tavern, and The Roost.

However, the actor's shining moment has been attending Big Dave McLean’s Sunday Night Jam at Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club. Krumholtz sings in a couple of Grateful Dead cover bands in New Jersey and applauds the talent in Winnipeg’s music scene.

“It blew me away – just the level of musicianship and world-class musicians. It’s really fun to see that.”

David Krumholtz, an actor with more than 130 credits to his name, is filming horror movie Altar in Winnipeg this month. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Krumholtz hasn’t just taken in the sights and sounds of the city, though. He said he’s also had an opportunity to chat with plenty of Winnipeggers and is shocked how many recognize him—not only by film and television roles but by name.

“I’m always the ‘Hey, what have you been in?’ guy, or ‘you look familiar’ guy. But here, people know my name. It's really exciting. It's really cool.”

With more than 130 film and television credits to his name, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The 46-year-old’s career kicked off in 1993 alongside Michael J. Fox in Life with Mikey and as Christina Ricci’s love interest in Addams Family Values.

The following year, he played Bernard the Elf in Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause – a role he said many people still associate him with.

Krumholtz has starred in 10 Things I Hate About You, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Ray, Superbad, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and several television shows like Numb3rs and The Deuce.

“I love being recognized. It makes my day. I love talking about what I do and I love answering questions for the most part.”

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, and David Krumholtz as Isidor Rabi in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)

Last year, Krumholtz starred in Oppenheimer as Nobel Prize-winning physicist Isidor Rabi, a performance for which he has received substantial praise.

“I’m tremendously grateful – and forever grateful to [director] Christopher Nolan for choosing me for that role. He certainly didn’t have to,” he said. “I’m really enamoured with the film – and we won the whole damn thing, the whole enchilada there!”

The film about scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb dominated the summer box office and won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“It’s been a wild ride. You don’t expect a movie like that to make a billion dollars worldwide. ” Krumholtz said. “I think it said a lot about audiences not wanting to be dumbed down and actually wanting to maybe even learn something.”

Krumholtz said appearing in a film like Oppenheimer in today’s digital era with limited theatrical releases and countless streaming services is paramount for actors.

“There’s so many movies and so many TV shows now. An actor can work on five things that are great, but never widely seen,” he explained. “So when something is widely seen, it achieves some sort of social relevance. It really helps an actor’s career and it also helps an actor’s legacy.”

Actor David Krumholtz describes Winnipeg as the most 'movie-savvy' town he's ever been in during an interview on Sept. 13, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Altar will mark the actor’s 54th full-length feature film, but it’s his first foray into horror – a bucket list item he’s excited to cross off.

“I don’t watch a lot of horror movies, but I’ve always wanted to make one. The idea of getting to scare audiences and be part of something that disturbs them,” he said. “It’s just like anything else where you want a visceral reaction – just like a comedy or drama or action movie. You want a visceral reaction, and certainly, fear is the most visceral reaction.”

Krumholtz said filming on Altar is expected to wrap up in a couple of weeks ending his time in Winnipeg. However, the actor said convincing him to return wouldn’t take much.

“I really like it here,” Krumholtz exclaimed. “If a [studio] were to come to me and say, ‘we’re going to shoot a series in Winnipeg,’ I’d jump at the chance.”