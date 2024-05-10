Colleen Bready's forecast: After overnight storm, sunshine returns

You might’ve woken up a little early in Winnipeg thanks to an overnight thunderstorm and a couple of hours of rain after that.

A cold front passing over the province was the trigger. It’s now moved into northwestern Ontario where there is a risk thunderstorms yet this afternoon.

Back on this side of the provincial border, northwest winds are strong and gusting in the wake of the front. But the sun is shining and temperatures will reach the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon.

Much of northern Manitoba will also enjoy sunshine today. Although, areas at either end of the province, Flin Flon and Lynn Lake in the northwest and Churchill in the northeast, will be cloudy.

Then get ready for a blast of summer heat in the south on Saturday. An unseasonably warm air mass should send temperatures into the upper 20s.

A stronger cold front will cross Manitoba late Saturday which could trigger late afternoon thunderstorms in the south including in Winnipeg.

Sunday will be a lovely day for Mom. Expect sunshine and more seasonable spring temperatures for Mother’s Day.