    • Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.

    Around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Portage Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard for reports of a pedestrian being hit.

    She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and later died from her injuries.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

    The traffic division is now investigating and anyone with information is asked to call police.

