Two officers taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash

A major artery in Winnipeg dealt with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser, which sent two officers to hospital.

Just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a crash at St. Anne's Road and Abinojii Mikanah.

The crash caused eastbound Abinojii Mikanah – formerly known as Bishop Grandin Boulevard – and northbound St. Anne's to be shut down.

People are told to find alternate routes.

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News one of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser and two officers were taken to hospital in stable condition.

As of Monday morning, both officers have been released from hospital.

No further details are known at this time.