Colleen Bready’s forecast: Clouds clearing out on Remembrance Day

After a cloudy morning on this Remembrance Day in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba, some afternoon clearing is ahead.

This morning’s clouds were left over from a low pressure system that passed over Manitoba yesterday. It brought snow to central areas, including Norway House and Island Lake.

As this afternoon moves along, most of the south will see sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud. Daytime highs for most areas will reach 4 C or 5 C.

Clouds will stick around the northern half of the province today. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle around Island Lake and Gillam.

Daytime highs will climb above freezing in the north, while remaining below it in the northeast. Churchill will see temperatures fall to around -17 C this afternoon in strong northeast winds.

Snow will start in the north tonight that will be supported by a low pressure system that will develop over Alberta on Tuesday.

Snow will move into the northwest this evening and late tonight before spreading overnight into the northeast by Tuesday morning.

The higher snowfall amounts are expected in the northernmost regions on Tuesday, with five to 10 cm possible in Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Churchill.

Meanwhile, south winds will strengthen late tonight and overnight here in the south as an area of high pressure over North Dakota moves off to the east.

That, combined with the approaching low further north, will make Tuesday a very windy day for us in the south, with south winds becoming even stronger and gustier.

Those south winds will tap into warmer air, so temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and on Wednesday.

The next round of precipitation for Winnipeg could come on Tuesday night with the possibility of showers.