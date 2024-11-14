WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Colleen Bready's Forecast: Cloudy, but mild temperatures today

    After fog and mist blanketed Winnipeg, southeastern Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, conditions are improving early this afternoon.

    Any fog or mist still lingering around either region will end early this afternoon.

    The rest of the day will be cloudy, but still very mild, with daytime highs reaching between 5 C and 8 C.

    Temperatures will climb slightly higher in the southwest, where clouds will stick around this afternoon, too.

    Meanwhile, a low over southern Saskatchewan will be on the move, heading northeast into Manitoba.

    Western areas, including Swan River, Flin Flon, and The Pas, will see rain begin this afternoon.

    As the low approaches and temperatures start to cool this evening, rain will flip over to snow and spread across northwest and central regions.

    Rain and snow will continue in those areas on Friday while reaching Gillam and Shamattawa with snow.

    At this point, Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts snowfall accumulations of around 3–7 cm.

    Sunshine will return to the south on Friday before Saturday turns soggy.

    Rain or snow are likely in Brandon on Saturday, while rain showers are expected in Winnipeg.

    Temperatures will still be mild for mid-November, but be prepared for the precipitation if you’re planning to attend the Santa Claus parade in Winnipeg late Saturday afternoon.

