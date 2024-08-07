Colleen Bready's Forecast: Cool air mass, cooler temperatures

You couldn’t be blamed if you’re wondering what happened to summer on Wednesday. Daytime highs across Manitoba today will only reach the mid-teens to low 20s.

A cool air mass that is slowly moving southward over the province is the main culprit.

Additionally, a pair of lows at the surface and upper levels are dragging showers with them today as they slump southward over the province.

The showers stay well north of Winnipeg this afternoon, mainly affecting central regions and are just further to the north.

But with the direction they’re headed, showers will likely pass through Winnipeg and the southeast starting Thursday morning and be on their way out in the afternoon.

Until then, today will be mostly cloudy in southern areas including Winnipeg, but some sunshine should poke through later this afternoon.

Areas closer to Ontario including Pinawa and Sprague may see some showers.

Over the border, northwestern Ontario could see anywhere from 10 to 20 mm of showers this afternoon. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

Once tomorrow’s showers clear out of Winnipeg and southeast, the coolest air will move through the area in the evening.

As for the smoke from wildfires, it’s expected to continue today in west-central and some northwestern areas of Manitoba.