Colleen Bready's forecast: Cool summer, rain possible

You’ve likely already noticed a change in the air over the long weekend. It's welcome for some, but not so much for others.

This week won’t be nearly as hot or humid as last week was in southern Manitoba.

Tuesday will be the warmest day for the rest of the week. Daytime highs in Winnipeg and across the south will reach the mid-20s this afternoon.

Temperatures will range from the mid-teens to mid-20s across the northern half of the province.

As for sky conditions, a series of disturbances will bring rain showers and thunderstorms across a large swath of central and northern regions this afternoon into this evening.

Swan River, in particular, could see as much as 15 to 25 mm of rain by early Wednesday morning.

This chance is lower, but showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across the south this afternoon or this evening.

Rain will continue on Wednesday in central parts of the province.

Here in the south, it will be drier, but also much cooler than we’ve become used to lately. Daytime highs could make you question what happened to summer. They will only reach the upper teens or very low 20s.

Look for rain on Thursday in Winnipeg before sunshine returns on Friday through the weekend.

Don’t expect a significant warmup in the temperatures, though, until Sunday.