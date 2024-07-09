Colleen Bready's forecast: How long will the heat last?

If you’ve been waiting for the summertime heat we’re currently feeling here in Manitoba, it’s about to get even hotter. If the heat and humidity are already too much for you, brace yourself.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) hasn’t issued heat warnings for the province like we’re seeing to the west, but it’s only a matter of time.

The weather agency says they will be expanded east into Manitoba as the week goes on.

Starting Wednesday, we’re in for a stretch of days where air temperatures in the south will reach the 30s. Humidex values of 40 or higher are expected by Friday.

For Tuesday, though, temperatures in the south and the northwest will climb into the upper 20s with humidex values as high as the low 30s.

Temperatures in the northeast aren’t as hot today, with highs today reaching the low 20s.

There is also enough instability today for severe weather to develop.

A surface trough of low pressure could be the trigger for severe thunderstorms, most likely in the Parkland region, Westman and the Interlake.

Multicell or supercell severe thunderstorms could develop that could produce 2-4 cm size hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

While there is the risk of thunderstorms in Winnipeg, the odds of severe thunderstorms are much lower here and across the rest of eastern Manitoba and in northwestern Ontario.

Add to the mix, smoke from wildfires to the west of Manitoba is expected to spread into western parts of the province today.