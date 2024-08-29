Colleen Bready's forecast: How long will the rain last in Manitoba?

Showers and thunderstorms that began Wednesday night in southern Manitoba continue on Thursday, courtesy of a low over southwestern Saskatchewan.

Thunderstorms began late last night in Winnipeg and continued intermittently into this morning.

The city was one of many regions under a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) this morning. It has been ended this afternoon.

Although showers have mostly ended in many areas in the south, there is still the chance of more this afternoon.

Also, a second low over North Dakota will approach southeastern Manitoba this afternoon which could help to trigger more thunderstorms in the region.

This afternoon, rain is falling more heavily in parts of northwestern Ontario. ECCC has issued a rainfall warning for the Fort Frances region where 50-75 mm of rain in thunderstorms is possible today.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will spread into central and northern Manitoba this afternoon. However, rainfall amounts should be substantially less than in Ontario.

Meanwhile, there is the potential for weak thunderstorms to develop in the southwest this afternoon that could produce non-supercell funnel clouds.

Showers or thunderstorms will continue tonight in northern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

By Friday, sunshine returns to Winnipeg, setting up a pleasant Labour Day long weekend with sunshine or a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 20s throughout.