Colleen Bready's forecast: pleasant summer days ahead

    If you weren’t a fan of the heat and humidity over many of the last several days, Tuesday will likely be more your speed.

    Temperatures today across the south will stay well below normal for mid-July, reaching only into the low 20s. North winds will help somewhat to hold off the heat.

    Winnipeg, for context, has an average high of 26 C for this time of year. Today’s predicted high for the city is closer to 21 C.

    The humidex isn’t a factor today, either.

    However, there is just enough instability today in the southeast that there could be non-severe thunderstorms that could produce some lightning. That said, the thunderstorm risk inside the city is quite low today.

    Northern regions should see daytime highs rise to the upper teens and low 20s. Most areas will enjoy sunshine and light winds.

    Over the border, skies are cloudier in northwestern Ontario with the chance of showers and the risk of thunderstorms. North and northwest winds will be stronger and gusting, too.

    So, no surprise, daytime highs across the region will only reach the upper teens, perhaps just climbing to 20 C.

    Back in Winnipeg, temperatures after today start to rise day by day for the rest of the week, peaking close to 30 C by Friday through the weekend.

    The rest of the week will also be sunny. 

